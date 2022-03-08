GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Feeling a case of the springtime blues? Yes, it’s a real thing, and many studies have shown that “spring fever” actually exists. To help combat the seasonal depression that can come with warming weather, the Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has offered advice on ways to lean into the change in positive ways.

While most people believe that changing seasons bring hope and excitement- especially with temperatures rising and snow melting- the idea of change can bring overwhelming anxiety, deep nostalgia of better times, and melancholy for some. All of those things can actually trigger depressive episodes. So, how can we effectively lean into spring?

Carribeth Epstein, a Clinic Supervisor at the Family Counseling Center, suggests the following options:

1. Get outside if you can, or let nature into your house in some way.

Simply being outdoors, in nature, can have a positive impact on mental health. Studies have shown that being in nature, or even just seeing pictures of nature, cand reduce fear, anxiety, and stress. “Taking a walk and concentrating on the sounds, the way the air and the bark of a tree feel can automatically ground you in the moment,” said Epstein. “Even opening up your windows on a nice day and letting the fresh air come into your home can elevate your mood.”

2. Look for moments of silence

Mindfulness practices, like meditation, yoga, and jouranling provide moments for silence and reflection. These methods can help relieve anxiety, help quiet thoughts, and prepare you for a more restful sleep. “Mindfulness can be found in all sorts of situations on a daily basis,” added Epstein. “Taking a moment to reflect on how something sounds, feels, smells – forces an individual to ground themselves to the moment.”

3. De-clutter and deep clean your home

Spring cleaning! The nationwide initiative not only clears the cobwebs in our homes, but in our minds as well. “Clutter can trigger anxiety,” said Epstein. “A deep clean of your home can help to prepare you for the transition of the season and create a peaceful space to feel safe and relaxed in.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression because of the changing seasons, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7, 365 days a year at (800) 273-8255.