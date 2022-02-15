GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Counseling Center and its Fulton County Domestic Violence program have declared the month of February “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month”, joining a national effort to end physically abusive relationships among teenagers. According to Counseling Center officials, the event is meant to heighten awareness of not just physical abuse but emotional and verbal as well.

Statistics show that one in three teenage girls will be abused by their dating partner while one in ten teenagers (whether male or female) will be intentionally hit, slapped or physically assaulted by their partner. About 15.5 million children witness domestic abuse at some point in their lives and by age seventeen nearly one-third of all children have been exposed to the violent incidents.

“February is a time to recognize the impact abusive relationships have in the lives of teenagers, but the work continues daily,” said Amanda Anderson, Interim Program Director of the Center’s Domestic Violence Program. “Teenagers are the most vulnerable population for domestic abuse. Our work today focuses on education, empowerment, and assistance to those seeking to leave an abusive relationship.”

The following resources are provided to those seeking assistance after domestic violence incidents: