Families and advocates speak-out about the state’s new report on nursing home deaths

(WIVB)– Many advocates and families of loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are feeling a sense of hope, after the state’s report on nursing home deaths was released this week. They’re hoping that the report is the first step towards change.

“Most of us in New York State knew this was going on, and they need to be charged,” said Frank W Kolbmann, Save Our Seniors and former nursing home worker.

Advocates and families say staffing remains a major concern inside some of these facilities.

“I used to work in nursing, and I would walk through the nursing home every now and then, as an HR person, and i would see groups of 12 seniors in wheelchairs, all holding their hands just waiting to use the bathroom. They’ve got so much to do. These people are angels, but they’re overburdened, underpaid and overworked.”

Karen Vanek-Korn’s father is an 84-year-old Korean War veteran. He’s been in an assisted living facility since last March. She says simple things like showers and even getting help going to the bathroom are not getting done.

Things like window and virtual visits are not enough to help him– she needs to get inside to help with his care.

“You can not tell from technology the well being of your loved one,” she said. “I can’t tell if he smells, I have no idea. I have to trust that they are showing them twice a week, but if they are vulnerable. If they don’t want to do it. I wont know.”

Kristen Squillace, just lost her father. She says did not die from covid, but he died from isolation.

“He declined so much from March 13, there’s no doubt in my mind he passed because he just didn’t have a reason to live,” said Squillace.