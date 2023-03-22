NEW YORK (PIX11) — A famed New York City pizzeria is no longer offering its $1 slice to customers after inflation forced it to hike the price by 50%, according to reports. 2 Bros. Pizza is ending the deal at its St Mark’s Place location in Manhattan’s East Village, according to Eater New York.

The slice will now cost New Yorkers $1.50. Owner Eli Halali told the New York Post that the pizzeria’s other locations across the city were already serving the $1.50 slices. The increase is also supposed to hit the Bronx location this week, according to the report.

“The biggest issue in recent months was cheese prices stabilizing at a higher average than where they’ve been for the last decade,” Halali told the Post. He said that cheese makes up over 40% of the company’s food costs.

Prices on everyday products have increased with inflation, including in the pizza business. The cost of ingredients, labor, and fuel for transporting goods have all skyrocketed, according to Yahoo finance. The national average price of a pie has increased by more than $1, from $16.74 in 2021 to $17.81 in 2022, according to a report in CNET.