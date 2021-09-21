Falling branch crushes cars waiting at Massachusetts red light

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A large tree limb came crashing down on cars stopped at a red light in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene on Carew Street after a tree limb came down, causing extensive damage to multiple vehicles at a red light. Heavy machinery was used to remove the tree parts from the road and off of the cars.

No serious injuries were reported. Springfield Fire says two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

