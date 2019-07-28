Fallen Soldiers Memorial Tour makes stop in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers tour jumps on their motorcycles and go cross country to honor fallen soldiers. This summer, in their 10th year of the tour, they stopped in Albany for the first time.

When the flame arrived, Amazing Grace played over a motorcycle speaker.

It started in Oregon, where a Gold Star family lit the ceremonial flame that is escorted to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. When it arrives there, another Gold Star family will extinguish the flame in a ceremony.

The flame will sit overnight outside the Elks Lodge 49 in Albany. The next stop for the tour is Lee, Massachusetts.