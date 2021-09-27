Fall fun! Nine Pin Cider and Samascott Orchards to host popular cider events

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider has partnered with Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook to host their two popular fall cider events once again. “Cider Sunday” will happen on October 10, and “Cider Maze” will be held on Friday, October 29. The event was announced Monday.

Cider Sunday attendees will be able to enjoy Nine Pin’s delicious hard cider at a fun pop-up hard cider bar in the middle of Samascott Orchards. Additionally, there will be food and music as well as a variety of apples and veggies to pick.

For more fall fun, attendees can try to work their way through a new corn maze design while enjoying a can of cider at the Cider Maze. Participants will have the chance to gain prizes through various punch points inside the maze. Finding four of the eight punches will earn $1 off a 12 oz pour at the pop-up Nine Pin bar outside the maze, or all eight punches will get you an extra $1 off a second 12 oz pour. The Nosh Food Truck will also be there.

“These are two amazing events to help everyone welcome the fall season,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “It’s exciting that we are able to offer them again this year.”

The pop-up cider bar at Cider Sunday is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., orchard entry is $5 per person and dogs are not allowed.

You must be 21 and over to attend the Cider Maze open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it costs $16 to enter the maze as well as your first can of cider to drink in the Maze. Flashlights are required because the event will be held in the dark and rubber boots are recommended.

Samascott Orchards is located at 5 Sunset Avenue in Kinderhook. The Cider Maze is located at 65 Chatham Street in Kinderhook.