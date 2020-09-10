Fall Foliage Report marks the first signs of fall

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Fall lovers, pack your pumpkin spice and jean jackets, and get ready to head out.
I Love NY is reporting the first signs of the state’s colorful fall foliage is appearing in upstate regions, including the Adirondacks, Capital-Saratoga, Catskills, Central New York, Hudson Valley, and Thousand Islands-Seaway.
The reports come from field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend.
Officials are urging travelers to follow state health guidelines, including wearing a face covering and maintaining appropriate social distancing.
Here are the current color reports for the week of September 9-15:
Adirondacks
- In the Adirondacks, Herkimer County spotters reporting from Old Forge in the Town of Webb predict about 20% color change by the weekend, with average leaves of gold and yellow. Spotters in Essex County checking in from Lake Placid predict just a 10% color change for the coming weekend with some muted shades of red, orange, and yellow beginning to appear. Spotters at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington expect about 10% color change this weekend with some bright red, yellow, and orange leaves. The area around Whiteface Mountain should also see about 10% color change with slightly muted fall colors beginning.
- In Franklin County, spotters in Saranac Lake project a still mostly green landscape by the weekend with about 10% color change including some pops of red and yellow. Spotters reporting from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab project a 5 to 10% color change as the summer greens are starting the progression to autumn splendor with traces of mustard, goldenrod, and copper. As usual, the soft maples are supplying a sporadic, scarlet splash. Spotters in the Malone area of the county predict up to 10% color change this weekend with some vibrant shades of yellow and red emerging. Spotters reporting from the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County expect a 5 to 10% color change this weekend with average touches of red beginning to appear.
Capital Region
- In the Capital Region, Fulton County spotters at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Northville predict just about 10% color change this weekend, with a few places showing nice touches of dark red and pale yellow leaves.
Catskills
- In the Catskills region, spotters in Ferndale in Sullivan County expect no more than 10% color change this weekend, with mostly muted green leaves. In the southeastern portion of the county, spotters in Forestburgh predict up to 15% change by the weekend, with touches of red emerging from the mostly green backdrop.
- Sullivan County spotters in Ferndale expect 15-20% color change by the weekend, with some touches of yellow and orange beginning to emerge. In Delaware County, look for just over 10% of the leaves to be changed by the weekend, with mostly green leaves, and some fall color just beginning to appear. In Ulster County, foliage spotters reporting from Kingston predict 5-10% color change this weekend with mostly green leaves accompanied by touches of color here and there.
Central New York
- In Central New York, Madison County spotters reporting from Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia predict 10% color change this weekend with some yellow and orange leaves just beginning to appear.
Hudson Valley
- In the Hudson Valley, color change is just beginning in Columbia County, according to spotters in Hudson. Look for slightly over 10% leaf transition with some yellow leaves, along with bright splashes of red.
Thousand Islands-Seaway
- In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, spotters reporting from Alexandria Bay expect less than 10% color change this weekend, with mostly green leaves. Look for a 5-10% change in color this weekend in Oswego County, according to spotters in Oswego. Average pops of orange and red are appearing, along with plum shades sneaking up along the landscape.
I Love NY says reports are obtained from field observers and issued every Wednesday afternoon. You can see the Fall Foliage Report for Week 1 below:
