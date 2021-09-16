Fall colors start spreading across New York’s higher terrain

Last year’s winner of Central Hudson’s annual Fall Foliage Photo Contest and $500 prize was Brian Hodge of Cornwall, Orange County, who submitted his photograph taken from the Storm King State Park at Pitching Point.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WSYR) — The second fall foliage report is out for New York as we move through the last official week of summer. Greens are beginning to give way and autumn starts to take hold, primarily at higher elevations and to the north.

According to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I ❤ NY program, in areas just beginning to change hues, vibrant pops of yellow have been spotted. They’re dotting summer landscapes throughout the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid: 20-25%

Wilmington: 15%

Jay: 15%

Au Sable Forks: 15%

Whiteface Mountain: 10%

Saranac Lake: 25%

Tupper Lake: 40%

Mountain View: 10%

Old Forge: 25%

Lake Pleasant: 15%

Piercefield: 15%

Newcomb: 15%

Schroon Lake: 15%

Catskills

Delhi: 10-20%

Walton: 10%

Belleayre Mountain: 15%

Kingston: 10%

Liberty: 15%

Forestburgh: less than 10%

Greene County: 10%

Central New York

Madison County: 15%

Oswego County: 15%

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County: 10%

St. Lawrence County: 15%

I ❤ NY

What causes leaves to change color? There are three main factors that influence leaf color: leaf pigments, how long our nights are, and the weather.

When the night grows longer and cooler, it triggers biochemical processes within the leaf which change its color. The most notable is with a pigment called chlorophyll, which gives leaves their green color. When we transition to fall, leaves stop producing chlorophyll, and the already existing colors underneath are unmasked.

Some of these colors such as yellow, orange, and brown come from a chemical pigment called carotenoid. The red and purple colors of the later season are produced from a chemical pigment called anthocyanin.

The tourism website urges travelers to follow all COVID safety guidelines while leaf-peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Check ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.