Fall 2019 Capital Region school theater roundup

(NEWS10) — Autumn in the Capital Region means school theater programs around the area are gearing up for fall musical and play productions. Comedies, dramas, musicals, plays, Shakespeare or fresh off Broadway, there’s something for everyone playing this season in the Capital Region! So pick a show or two from the list below and go support our area’s young artists.

  • Shenendehowa High School: The Crucible
    • Thurs., Nov. 7 – 7:00pm
    • Fri., Nov. 8- 7:00pm
    • Sat., Nov. 9 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm
    • High School West Auditorium, $10 General Admission at the Door

