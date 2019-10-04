Fall 2019 Capital Region school theater roundup

(NEWS10) — Autumn in the Capital Region means school theater programs around the area are gearing up for fall musical and play productions. Comedies, dramas, musicals, plays, Shakespeare or fresh off Broadway, there’s something for everyone playing this season in the Capital Region! So pick a show or two from the list below and go support our area’s young artists.

If you would like you school’s production added to the list, send an email to news@news10.com

Scotia-Glenville High School Drama Club: Eurydice, Shows: Friday Nov 1 and Sat Nov 2 at 7:30 PM and Sat Nov 2 at 2 PM. Tickets available at the door!

Saratoga Central Catholic Players: The Butler Did it, November 14-16, All shows at 8:30 p.m.

Cooperstown Central School Thespians: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

The Poplar Pile Playhouse at the Germantown High School: Little Shop of Horrors, November 8-9

The Doane Stuart School: Newsies, November 15-16

Saratoga Springs High School Drama Club: Brighton Beach Memoirs, October 31 @ 7:00 p.m., and November 1 & 2 @ 7:30 p.m.

Shenendehowa High School: The Crucible Thurs., Nov. 7 – 7:00pm Fri., Nov. 8- 7:00pm Sat., Nov. 9 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm High School West Auditorium, $10 General Admission at the Door



South Colonie High School: Peter and the Star Catcher, December 5-7