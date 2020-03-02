Interactive Radar

Fake report prompts Gloversville High School lockdown

News

school lockdown

School lockdown.

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Gloversville police department, at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Fulton County dispatch received an anonymous and false report of a “man inside the high school with a gun.”

The police mobilized, coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies, responding to the call following active shooter protocols.

No one on campus was found armed.

Gloversville High School went into lockdown and the Middle School went into lockout.

Police succeeded in identifying the individual who made the call by 3:15 p.m. The person admitted that they were upset and lashing out over unrelated matters.

In a lockdown situation, people hide hunker down in interior rooms, barricading and locking doors. A lockdown is in response to a violent or threatening attacker inside a building.

In a lockout situation, exterior doors are locked to prevent entry into a building. A lockout occurs when the potential attacker is not in the building, but nearby.

