Fake News Alert: City of Albany not enforcing 6 p.m. curfew

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, no curfew will go into effect in the city of Albany. Steve Smith, Public Information Officer for the city of Albany, debunked fake news via Twitter on Sunday evening.

🚨Information circulating on social media indicating that the City of #Albany is enforcing a 6PM curfew and a fine of $250 is completely NOT TRUE. The post originated from a non-credible site and should not be viewed as a legitimate news source. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cPXsgcYlfg — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) March 29, 2020

We have also received calls here at News10 from concerned Albany citizens asking about additional businesses closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday. No government or health officials have released any information concerning such measures, as far as we can confirm.

