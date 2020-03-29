Latest News

Fake News Alert: City of Albany not enforcing 6 p.m. curfew

FILE – This Tuesday, June 30, 2015 file photo shows a wall clock in New York. Plugged-in clocks may be losing or gaining as much as seven and a half minutes between May and November 2018 because of U.S. government energy deregulation to save utilities millions of dollars, scientists say. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, no curfew will go into effect in the city of Albany. Steve Smith, Public Information Officer for the city of Albany, debunked fake news via Twitter on Sunday evening.

We have also received calls here at News10 from concerned Albany citizens asking about additional businesses closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday. No government or health officials have released any information concerning such measures, as far as we can confirm.

