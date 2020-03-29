Fake News Alert: City of Albany not enforcing 6 p.m. curfew

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, no curfew will go into effect in the city of Albany. Steve Smith, Public Information Officer for the city of Albany, debunked fake news via Twitter on Sunday evening.
We have also received calls here at News10 from concerned Albany citizens asking about additional businesses closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday. No government or health officials have released any information concerning such measures, as far as we can confirm.
