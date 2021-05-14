Fair in the air: Washington County Fair coming back this August

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, the organizers behind the Washington County Fair made an announcement on Facebook that fans have long been waiting for.

“Holy Smokes, we are having a Fair!” The post reads.

The Washington County Fair is set to return this summer, Aug. 23-29.

The announcement came as the fair and over 50 others across the state are still waiting for official state guidance on exactly how to move forward with reopening.

Washington County Fair’s announcement comes with nearly 100 days to go until the fair, but the post mentions that many state fairs are down to less than 70 days away.

Pre-sale tickets to the fair can be ordered now over the phone at (518) 692-2464, or online.

More information on what kinds of exhibits and shows will be returning to the fair is set to be released on social media and the fair website in June.

In 2020, COVID-19 kept the fair shut down, but the fairgrounds were instead used for weekly food truck gatherings. Those gatherings started up again last Friday, including vendors and live music.