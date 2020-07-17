RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–For the next two weekends, vendors will be set up at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds serving that fair food you have been craving. Funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, steak sandwiches, and Gyros can all be had, starting at 11 a.m. and going till 7 p.m.

Health officials were on-site Friday, making sure people had masks on and were social distancing as they waited in line.

Kelly, Jackie and Asia are ready to make you a Burrito Bowl at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

You line up, prepay for what you want, and get a chip. You take the chip to the vender and order your food. Once you have your food, you follow the signs out, and back to your car.

The event is a nice way to escape the house and eat some of that summer food we all crave in a safe manner.

