Facts about HIV among women and girls in the U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- HIV is a global problem that presents distinct challenges to women who are more vulnerable to being infected with the virus. To raise awareness on this important topic, News10 ABC researched HIV statistics among women in America.

One in four people diagnosed with HIV is a woman.

The number of women diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. is declining.

New infections disproportionally affect African American women who make up nearly 60%.

There are 7,279 women living in New York with HIV as of December 2018.

New HIV diagnoses in New York echo the overall downward trend across the country and have been in steady decline since 2010.

The federal government’s program Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America has a goal of reducing new HIV infections 75% by 2025 and 90% by 2030. They are working to target education and treatment in areas of states with spikes in new HIV diagnoses.

Information was obtained by the Center’s for Disease Control, Office of Women’s Health and the New York State Department of Health.

