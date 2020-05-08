Facebook’s redesigned website rolls out

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. In a possible first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that touted unproven viral benefits of a malaria drug, while Twitter nixed an associated video. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) — Facebook’s redesign is now official.

The social media giant announced the impending changes last year saying the update would be a more simple desktop design.

The new design is almost entirely white with very little of Facebook’s signature blue color.

There is now also the option to use “dark mode” on the desktop site.

The changes should happen automatically, or you can switch over manually by clicking “switch to new Facebook.”

