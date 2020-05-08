Facebook’s redesigned website rolls out

(CNN) — Facebook’s redesign is now official.
The social media giant announced the impending changes last year saying the update would be a more simple desktop design.
The new design is almost entirely white with very little of Facebook’s signature blue color.
There is now also the option to use “dark mode” on the desktop site.
The changes should happen automatically, or you can switch over manually by clicking “switch to new Facebook.”
