Facebook’s dating service is launching in the US

(CNN) – Facebook is looking to play matchmaker.

The social media giant is launching its dating service called “Dating.”

The launch comes more than a year after Facebook first announced the feature.

It allows anyone with a Facebook account who is 18 or older to set up a dating profile from within the Facebook mobile app.

While it pulls over a first name and age from a Facebook account, the company says the two profiles are largely separate.

Users can integrate more information by pulling in photos posted to Facebook and Instagram to their dating profile.

Dating was already available elsewhere in the world. The United States is the 20th country to have access.