(CNN) — Facebook will pay you to record your voice.
The company is looking for select people to help improve its voice recognition tools.
All you have to do is record a phrase, followed by the first name of a Facebook friend, you do that multiple times.
In total, the task takes around five minutes.
It does not pay much though, you get up to $5 sent to your PayPal.
Look for the Facebook survey on a market research app called Viewpoints. The name of it is “pronunciations.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Troy mayor announces Earth Day Citywide Cleanup planning meeting
- Troy native named Senior Enlisted Airman of the Year at 109th Airlift Wing
- Weather 101: What is pressure?
- Schenectady man named Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing
- Facebook will pay you $5 to record your voice