Facebook will pay you $5 to record your voice

(CNN) — Facebook will pay you to record your voice.

The company is looking for select people to help improve its voice recognition tools.

All you have to do is record a phrase, followed by the first name of a Facebook friend, you do that multiple times.

In total, the task takes around five minutes.

It does not pay much though, you get up to $5 sent to your PayPal.

Look for the Facebook survey on a market research app called Viewpoints. The name of it is “pronunciations.”

