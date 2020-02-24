Facebook will now pay select users to share their voice recordings

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEWS10) — The social networking company, Facebook announced they will pay users to record phrases to improve their voice recognition technology.

The name of the compensation-based survey is called “Pronunciations” and it comes after reports that Facebook was caught listening to and transcribing some users audio without their consent.

Facebook is offering a $5 compensation rate for users to complete a five minute task through their market research app “Facebook Viewpoints.”

Facebook Viewpoints is an app that was launched late November that pays people to complete surveys and tasks to improve Facebook owned products such as WhatsApp and Portal.

“Pronunciations” will be available only to users on Facebook who have 75 or more friends on the social networking site. It will only be shared to select users on the Viewpoints app, however.