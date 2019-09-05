Facebook unveils vaccine education pop-up windows

(CNN)– Searching for vaccine-related content? Facebook wants to help bring you to the correct information, and they’re doing so through a new feature.

Facebook says users will see educational pop-up windows when searching for information related to the controversial topic. If you live in the U.S. those boxes will contain links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you live in another part of the globe, you will receive links to the World Health Organization. “We are working to tackle vaccine misinformation on Facebook by reducing its distribution and providing people with authoritative information on the topic,” according to a press release from the social media giant.

Credit: Facebook/Instagram

Instragram, which is owned by Facebook, will carry the new feature as well.