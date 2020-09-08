Facebook to pay some users to not use apps ahead of election

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows a Facebook app icon on a smartphone in New York. The Australian government said on Friday, July 31, 2020 it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

(CNN) — Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using its app for a while.

That is part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election, which Facebook announced on Monday.

But the Washington Post later reported that those users could be paid up to $120. The paper posted a screenshot of a survey sent to some Instagram users.

It tells them that if they opt in, they would deactivate their Facebook or Instagram accounts later this month.

The accounts would be inactive for either one or six weeks and some users would then have to take a survey before their accounts are reactivated.

Facebook expects up to 400,000 people to take part in the research.

The company says the study will be done by independent researchers who are not paid by Facebook and the findings are not expected to be published until at least the middle of next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga