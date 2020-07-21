Facebook to launch TikTok rival ‘Instagram Reels’

(CNN) — Instagram is going for the TikTok crowd!
The social media site is preparing to launch an alternative to the popular video site– its own “Instagram Reels.”
Reels will let people record and edit 15-second videos set to music and audio.
Users can then upload the videos to their stories and Instagram’s explore feature.
Instagram has not given an official launch date for the new feature, but they are already testing the platform in India.
The site is hoping to eventually expand to United States and 50 other countries.
