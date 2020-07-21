Facebook to launch TikTok rival ‘Instagram Reels’

This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Instagram app icon in San Francisco. Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many “likes” people’s posts receive on its photo-sharing app as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(CNN) — Instagram is going for the TikTok crowd!

The social media site is preparing to launch an alternative to the popular video site– its own “Instagram Reels.”

Reels will let people record and edit 15-second videos set to music and audio.

Users can then upload the videos to their stories and Instagram’s explore feature.

Instagram has not given an official launch date for the new feature, but they are already testing the platform in India.

The site is hoping to eventually expand to United States and 50 other countries.