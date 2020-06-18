Facebook takes down Trump ads ‘for violating our policy against organized hate’

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Facebook took action on Thursday and removed ads from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, company officials confirmed to CNN.
According to NBC News, a total of 88 ads were removed. CNN says the ads were ones that attacked what the campaign described as “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups.”
Both CNN and NBC report that the ads featured an upside-down red triangle which, according to the Anti-Defamation League, relies on Nazi symbolism.
“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN Business. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”
NBC News also confirmed the removal of the posts. Their report states the ads were posted from three accounts: President Trump’s official account, Vice President Mike Pence’s official account, and the official Trump campaign account.
Earlier Thursday, the Trump campaign responded to criticism from Media Matters over the red triangle, saying it is an Antifa symbol:
The president has not yet responded directly to Facebook removing his campaign’s ads.
LATEST STORIES
- Bob and Jean’s Car Hop drops fine dining for pandemic-friendly eating
- Greene County Coronavirus update for 6/18
- Columbia County coronavirus update for 6/18
- Rep. Reed continues calls for an investigation into New York’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19
- (6/18/20): Capital Region Experiencing Abnormally Dry Conditions