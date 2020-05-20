Facebook Shop launches to help small businesses

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) — Facebook is lending assistance to small businesses.

The social media giant is introducing Facebook Shops.

That is something that makes it easer for companies to create a single online store for customers to access them on Facebook and Instagram.

There is not charge in developing a Facebook Shop.

Facebook says this new application will make buying and selling online more simple.

