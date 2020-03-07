Facebook banning medical face mask ads

FILE – This Wednesday, March 21, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on a smartphone in Ilsan, South Korea. Facebook has agreed to pay $40 million to advertisers who said it inflated the amount of time its users watched videos. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

(CNN) — Facebook says it is banning ads and commercial listings that sell medical face masks.

This comes as people panic over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It has led to a shortage of masks, and sellers are jacking up the price.

Facebook says the new rule will be enforced in the coming days.

The social networking site already bans people from making medical claims on product listings.

It says it is monitoring the coronavirus situation and will make necessary policy updates if people try to exploit the public health emergency.

