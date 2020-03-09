Face mask shortage looms at local stores because of coronavirus

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — While pharmacies are running low on hand sanitizer, another item has been flying off the shelves. Surgical face masks are in high demand, but in low supply.

Face masks cover someone’s mouth and nose to prevent the spread of diseases like the coronavirus. But stores all over the country are selling out, creating fear of a shortage.

A pharmacist in Montour Falls says they have already sold out:

It happened so fast we didn’t anticipate a face mask, for example, we had a huge run on that. And it happened very quickly and for everybody, so, that and the hand sanitizer. There has just been this very quick problem scenario. Mike Rossetti, Supervising Pharmacist at Quinlan’s Pharmacy & Medical Supply

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no recommendations to wear them if you are not within a health care setting such as a hospital. And that the face masks may not benefit people attempting to avoid contracting the virus.

Even the Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, tweeted that “they are not effective in preventing general public from catching coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

For now, pharmacist Rossetti echoes the advice of other officials: wash your hands, avoid crowds, and stay home if you feel sick.

