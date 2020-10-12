Fabulous Furniture an art gallery in wood, steel, and space ships

BOICEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Steve Heller grew up in Queens, but his parents had a second home in Woodstock. Even after traveling back and forth across America, Heller knew that Woodstock was where he wanted to be and set up his unique shop. Fabulous Furniture combines Heller’s love of art, furniture making, and custom cars in to a one of a kind shopping experience.

Fabulous Furniture is a place you drive by and want to stop at.

Fabulous Furniture was born in 1973, along NY 28, in the town of Boiceville.

“I’ve driven by for twenty years going skiing, going by in the mornings and leaving late at night and never stopping,” Cliff Knock, from Bayshore Long Island, said Monday. “It’s wonderful, it’s out of control how nice this is.”

A spaceship made from old car tail lights and a 1950’s fire extinguisher hangs in the gallery.

Heller is a true artist who works in three different mediums and combines them to create his art. Heller draws inspiration from the Science Fiction genre he grew up with during the 1950s and 1960s. His pieces are inspired by such shows as Captain Video and Star Trek to name a few.

A lamp inspired by Star Trek.

Heller utilizes wood from local lumber mills in the Catskills. Local loggers bring Heller unique pieces they find and he also goes in the woods searching for the next tabletop or chest.

Heller’s favorite pieces combine wood and car parts like this table.

“I love wood and metal,” Heller said. “But cars call to me in my dreams. I got my first car at fourteen and took it all apart.”

The front on this 2005 van was made from different 1950’s Cadillacs.

His newest car creation is a 2005 van custom made with parts from various Cadillacs of the late 1950s. The car is currently on display at Fabulous Furniture. Heller’s vehicles have won him numerous accolades including car show awards.

