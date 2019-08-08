Fabulous Fillies Day brings breast cancer survivors together

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fabulous Fillies Day at the Saratoga Race Course is an annual event to celebrate women and bring awareness to breast cancer. This year, highlighting women in the racing and sports industry.

“Fabulous Fillies Day is an annual tradition of our summer meet and we are pleased this year to highlight the accomplishments of women in both the thoroughbred and sports industries,” said NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke. “We encourage fans to join us as we celebrate these great achievements while raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research.”