‘Fa la la’: Princesses to stop by Capital Region homes for holiday caroling visits

(NEWS10) – Looking for a safe way to celebrate the holiday season? This December you can bring the magic right to your home with a holiday caroling visit from some very famous princesses!

Characters from Hill City Ice Queen will be visiting homes in the Capital Region every weekend in December to sing holiday songs and bring smiles to little faces.

Each 15 minute visit includes a special holiday gift and a selection of Christmas and winter carols performed live in your front yard.

Here is their schedule of events for the month:

December 4, 5-7 p.m. Troy/Cohoes/Watervliet ONE SPOT REMAINING

December 5, 4-6 p.m. Ballston Spa/Malta/Saratoga TWO SPOTS REMAINING

December 6, 4-6 p.m. East Greenbush and Surrounding Areas THREE SPOTS REMAINING

December 12, 4-6 p.m. Clifton Park/Mechanicville/Halfmoon TWO SPOTS REMAINING

December 13, 4-6 p.m. Albany/Rensselaer TWO SPOTS REMAINING

December 18, 5-7 p.m. Latham/Colonie/Loudonville SOLD OUT

December 19, 4-6 p.m. Schenectady/Rotterdam/Scotia SOLD OUT

December 20, 4-6 p.m. Delmar and Surrounding Areas SOLD OUT

“The most common reaction is actually petrified silence so they get really really starstruck and overwhelmed and their mom is ‘like you know they’re not usually this shy at all,'” said City Hill Ice Queen Founder Bethany Marx.