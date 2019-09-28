F.A.A orders inspections of another Boeing 737 model after warnings of structural cracks

(NEWS10) — The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered inspections of another Boeing 737 model after warnings of structural cracks.

Boeing notified the F.A.A about the problem after discovering cracks on a heavily-used 737 Next Generation aircraft.

The cracking was found in the plane’s pickle forks, which attach the plane’s body to its wing structure.

Earlier this year, the F.A.A grounded all Boeing 737 Max planes after identifying similarities between two catastrophic crashes that left more than 300 people dead.