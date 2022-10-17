BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty in court to charges they are facing for burglary and petit larceny. Miller is accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, V.T. Court documents, obtained by NEWS10, said the homeowners identified Miller with security camera footage and told police they went into the home without permission.

The charges follow other allegations of disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. Miller could face up to 26 years in prison for both charges. The ‘Flash’ star is set to appear once again in Vermont Superior Court on Jan. 13, 2023.