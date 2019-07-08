Eye-drop products sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled due to sterility concerns

(WTNH) – Altaire Pharmaceuticals has issued a voluntary recall for several of its eye drop products sold at Walgreens and Walmartbecause the product may not be sterile, according to the FDA.

“Administration of a nonsterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death,” the recall says.

The company said there have been no reports of any serious or life threatening infections or death from using the products.

The recall covers Walmart’s Equate brand allergy treatments, eye drops, and gel drops.

For the lot numbers of the recalled products sold at Walmart, click here.

The recall also covers Walgreens’ name brand eye drops and eye ointment.

For the lot numbers of the recalled products sold at Walgreens, click here.