Extreme cold hits during peak weekend for ski resorts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WVNY) – Martin Luther King Jr. weekend tends to be one of the busiest times for local ski resorts, but sub-zero wind chills are expected to hit on Saturday. Some skiers are preferring to stay indoors until Sunday, when temperatures are expected to rise.

Aubrey Carpenter of Milton, VT said, “We’ll sit out tomorrow. We’ll see how the weekend goes, we’ll try and be above freezing.”

“I think we’re just going to hang out at our condo, like play games and stuff,” remarked Sophie McKenna of Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Bolton Valley Marketing Director Michelle Ramirez says some may actually welcome Saturday’s conditions. “I don’t think that the weather will completely discourage people, I think their love for the sport and the mountain, we always see a good turnout.”

Patrick Scavotto, a New York resident says he’s used to bracing the cold. “I was at Gore Mountain last winter, and the wind chill was -35, so I don’t really care if it’s cold.”

For those who want to go outdoors in the frigid temperatures, Molly Mahar, President of Vermont Ski Areas Association said there are some things to know.

“Certainly, you want to check out the snow report. You definitely want to dress in warm layers. Cover all exposed skin, that’s a really important one. You want to take frequent breaks, you want to eat well before you head out, so that you’re fueled up and ready to go.”

Mahar says Sunday is typically the busier day of MLK weekend and temperatures should be better too. “The forecast for Sunday is – even though it’s still cold – it’s not anywhere near as cold as it will be on Saturday and nice, sunny skies are forecast.”