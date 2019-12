(CNN)– Attention, KFC fans! The KFC Firelog is back to make your fireplace smell delicious.

The KFC Firelog allows the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices to swirl through your home. The log debuted last year and sold out in just a few hours.

You can purchase the seasonal item on Walmart’s website. At last check, they are still available. Each log will cost you $18.99.