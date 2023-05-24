GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic house and landscape in Greenport draws people from all over to soak up the beauty of the Hudson Valley. Olana State Historic Site is the vision and former home of well-known painter Frederic Church.

On the second floor of the main house, there is a special exhibit called “Terraforming” that showcases treasures from Church’s personal photograph collection. The collection is curated by David Hartt.

There are variety of different tours available, on the grounds and in the main house. If you want to walk the grounds on your own, it’s free to visit and open from 8 a.m. to dusk. It’s located at 5720 NY-9G in Greenport.

As a New York State Historic Site, Olana is operated in a public-private partnership with the Olana Partnership. Together, working to preserve the property in a way that would make Church proud to this day.

Here’s a list of upcoming events at Olana: