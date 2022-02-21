CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the snow western Massachusetts saw Saturday, residents in the Berkshires might wonder why their county tends to get more snow than those in the Pioneer Valley?

Geography plays a big role in why Berkshire County gets more snow and is left in the snow hole of the Pioneer Valley.

With higher elevation, air rises and this is called upslope, allowing air to saturate and cool the atmosphere allowing snow to fall quicker and easier.

Here in the Pioneer Valley, that rising air has to fall somewhere and with us being in low elevation, we have down sloping. This causes the air to sink and dry out quicker, allowing the valley to have less precipitation.