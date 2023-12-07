ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The College of Saint Rose has a renowned education program. The closure has some concerned about the impact it will have on an industry that already faces worker shortages.

According to Saint Rose, it awards more degrees and certificates in education than any other college or university in New York state.

Saint Rose graduate, and President of the Schoharie Teachers’ Association, Natalie McKay said the closure’s impacts will be felt during this ongoing teacher shortage.

“The New York system has lost a great deal of teachers over the years. We have actually seen a 50 percent decrease in enrollment in teacher programs since the last 15 years,” said McKay.

She said projections show the state will need 180,000 teachers in the upcoming years to replace retirees.

“You know I think it’s concerning,” said Kristen Wilcox, who is an associate professor in UAlbany’s Department of Education Policy and Leadership.

Wilcox said there’s a need for bigger pools of candidates. She has been working with state and local leaders to find solutions.

“What’s happening here is that we have these, you know, kind of deserts where we cannot find certified and really talented and motivated people to do the work that is essential for young people in our state,” said Wilcox.

However, according to the New York State United Teachers there is some hope. In a statement the union said:

“New York, like the rest of the nation, is facing a teacher shortage. While we have seen enrollment numbers in teacher preparation programs drop significantly since 2009, there is reason for optimism: in the last two years, the number of students entering these programs has ticked slightly up. We must continue to support the teacher preparation programs through the SUNY system and at colleges across the state, and we hope the affected students can find places there. The next generation of educators deserve nothing less.”

McKay said she’s hopeful that the existing teacher programs will become more robust with the closure of such a renowned education school.