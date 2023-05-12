SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The criminal trial of Nauman Hussain continued May 12, 2023 with the prosecution calling Brian Chase, a vehicle forensics expert, to the stand.

Chase was hired by the New York State Police to conduct the vehicle autopsy and investigation into what caused the fatal crash on Oct. 6, 2018 through his company, Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Services and Consulting.

Chase walked the jury through parts of his 83-page report, vehicle autopsy and analysis. His testimony highlighted flaws in parts of the limo’s body, transmission and brakes that show a “lack of proper maintenance.”

Chase, through this report, determined the cause of the crash as catastrophic brake failure. He pointed to, what he called, a “considerable amount of rust” on parts of the rear brakes that he says can reduce the amount of friction and effectiveness when braking.

He said the two rear brakes showed a lack of brake dust on the wheels. That brake dust is created as the pads and the rotors work together to stop the wheel from moving.

Chase said a fractured brake line prevented brake fluid from getting to the two rear brakes on the limo, causing them to fail completely.