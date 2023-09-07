RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite having an extraditable warrant from February, Carlos Corrales-Ramirez never made it back to Maryland after being detained in New York in March. One legal expert sheds some light on why that extradition never happened.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and arraigned in Troy in connection to a stabbing homicide on Saturday. New York lawmakers and Rensselaer County officials said that never should have happened with his criminal history and attributed his release to a “massive breakdown in communication”.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin held a press conference on Wednesday and wanted one question answered.

“Why was this criminal not extradited out of the state of New York back to Maryland? Because if he had done so, a person would be alive today,” said McLaughlin.

News10 tracked the alleged criminal history and chain of custody for Corrales-Ramirez.

The suspect was linked to an assault in Laurel, Maryland at a 7-Eleven on February 21. The Laurel Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest. He’s wanted on three charges – first degree assault, which is a felony, and second degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

A spokesperson for the Laurel Police Department in Maryland said they did not arrest Corrales-Ramirez, he had been evading police. Law enforcement encountered him in March but this time in upstate New York.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) apprehended him in Champlain, N.Y. – near the Canadian border – on suspicion that he was undocumented. During processing CBP found an extraditable warrant for Corrales-Ramirez from Maryland. Border Patrol then turned custody over to the New York State Police.

He was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court on March 16. Corrales-Ramirez was also arraigned as a fugitive from justice on March 22 in Clinton County Court. He was held in custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, pending his extradition to Maryland.

Despite law enforcement officials in New York and Maryland claiming to have made repeated requests for his extradition, it never happened.

At a press conference Wednesday Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said the onus to extradite Corrales-Ramirez fell on the state of Maryland.

“Everything I know in speaking with Clinton County is that the process was followed to a T,” said Donnely. “He was detained as required under the law. The extensions were put in place. Maryland basically didn’t show up.”

NEWS10 looked through the Maryland Extradition Manual to find out what may have gone wrong. Seven basic steps for criminal extradition procedures are listed.



According to Clinton County officials, the process was halted very early on, with missing documents from Maryland’s governor.

The prosecuting agency was supposed to submit an application to the Maryland governor for a requisition – which is a formal request to return the fugitive. But a Clinton County spokesperson said that never happened.

New York Attorney Paul Derohannesian shared some insight, as a former prosecutor.

“They don’t wish to put the resources into that type of case. If the defendant was local they might prosecute him or her, but they’re not willing to expend the resources to bring someone back from another jurisdiction,” said Derohannesian. “Sometimes there’s a very conscious decision to not pursue a case and that would be a reason to not extradite.”

Derohannesian said the Maryland prosecuting agency may not have pursued the case because they may not have believed they could prosecute him, adding that could be the case with an uncooperative witness.

“There’s many reasons why they may not pursue the extradition, but only they can tell us why,” said Derohannesian.

NEWS10 called the Office of the Attorney for Prince George’s County and all lines were busy on Thursday. There was no answer on Wednesday either.

Corrales-Ramirez is expected to appear in Troy City Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday at 11:00 A.M.