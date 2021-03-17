Expanded vaccine eligibility causing supply and demand worries

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is now allowing people who work public-facing essential jobs in the areas of nonprofit, government, public, and building services to get vaccinated. Many rural communities have been strapped for vaccines for weeks and the new eligibility guidelines will add thousands to an already heavy burden.

“But, the supply versus the demand, is still a very real frustration, not just here in Niagara County but everywhere,” said Rebecca J. Wydysh Niagara County Legislature Chairman. “We have so many individuals from the original eligibility group who have still not been able to get an appointment. We have equity and accessibility issues, we have just simply not enough doses to go into the arms of everyone who wants a dose.”

Wydysh says, she hopes the new state-run facility at the Conference and Event Center in Niagara Falls will help carry some of the vaccine burden. She says it could possibly open this Friday.

“So, while we understand opening up eligibility and we need that to happen as we go forward, until we have the supply to meet that increased eligibility list, it really makes even more frustrations for people on top of where we already are.”