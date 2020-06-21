Expanded outdoor seating for Albany restaurants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—If you drive through the city of Albany, you may notice that some of the roads are closed off so that restaurants can have additional outdoor seating. Councilman Owusu Anane said this is away to help local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“we can have people following the social distance guidelines that have been put forward, but also being able to support our small businesses who are the backbone of our city,” explained Councilman Anane.



The following street closures will be in effect until July 31st to allow for more seating:

Sheridan Avenue, from Chapel Street to North Pearl. This closure will begin at 6pm on Friday and end at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Bridge Street, between Broadway and midway to Mill Lane will also be closed. This closure will be in effect daily between 4:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

In some parts of the city, the parking lane will be closed so that restaurant customers can enjoy outdoor dining on the sidewalks, all while being safe and out of the way of passing traffic.



Those parking lane closures are on parts of Madison Avenue, North Pearl Street, and Thatcher Street.

Junior’s Restaurant General Manager, Michael Varna said the expanded outdoor seating has been great for business and the customers are enjoying it.



“It’s nice to get out again,” Varna stated. “It’s a nice time, just be respectful and give people their space. Enjoy the weather!”



Councilman Anane said if things continue to go smoothly, he would like to see this expanded throughout the summer.