Exit 9A closed on I-890 Sunday morning after car ends up in ditch

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police closed Exit 9A on I-890 in Schenectady early Sunday morning after a car ended up in a ditch.

A black car was seen in a grassy ditch on the side of the highway. The front windshield was completely blown out, and there was severe damage to the outside of the car. Most of the damage did appear to be to the front of the car.

Police and investigators were on scene. They were seen flying a drone around the scene. The exit was still blocked as of early Sunday morning.

Police say they could not comment on the status of the victim or provide additional information about the crash at this time.

Additional information will be available as it is released by officials.

