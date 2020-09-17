Exit 6 on I-787 to close Thursday and over the weekend

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Motorists using Exit 6 on I-787 will have to take a detour on Thursday night and also this weekend. The ramp is scheduled to close starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday, and then again for the weekend starting at 8 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured north to Exit 7W for Route 378 westbound. From there, motorists can take Broadway (Route 32) southbound.

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

There is also scheduled work for this weekend on the Northway in Saratoga County.

LATEST STORIES