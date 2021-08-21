EXCLUSIVE: Supergroup 98 Degrees to Play at NYS Fair Chevy Park Stage

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pop/R&B vocal group, 98 Degrees is set to perform at the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage.  

The vocal group was formed in 1996 consisting of members Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre. The band was a staple of the late ’90s and early 2000s with hits including, “I Do” and “The Hardest Thing”.  Their show at the New York State Fair will be their first concert since the start of the pandemic.  

Earlier this summer they released their first single since 2013. The song, “Where Do You Wanna Go”, was inspired after a year of quarantine and finally being able to step outside and enjoy life again.  In addition to the newest single, the band has dropped an album featuring remixes of their classics titled, “Summer of 98° The Remixes”  

The concert is free with $3 Fair admission.

*This interview was prerecorded on Friday, August 20 

