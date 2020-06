ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right now, Phase 2 of New York's reopening plan doesn't include tattoo shops, so Albany tattoo parlor owners are using this time to get everything ready for when they can open their doors.

William Tragedy Yager, more popularly known as "Tragedy" or "Trag," is Master Barber at Patsy’s Barber Shop, as well as owner of a laundromat, and Albany Modern Body Art, a tattoo and piercing parlor. His laundromat has been operating as an essential business, and his barber shop can now take clients again. But he says tattoo parlors are probably looking like a phase 3 or 4 endeavor. He says he's ready, willing, and able to make big changes to the usual operations in light of COVID-19.