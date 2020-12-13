EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Holiday season is here and supporting local businesses is important now more than ever.

Many local businesses are trying to stay afloat, but some stores have been thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza has seen an uptick in online sales and curbside pick-up. “In the last two weeks, we’ve seen a real surge in business. Our online orders are off the charts,” says Kathleen Carey, Manager of Children’s Department at the Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza.