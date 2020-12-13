EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays

WASHINGTON D.C. (Big 2/Fox 24) – ABC Big 2’s Katie Orth takes you through an exclusive, guided tour of the White House decked out for the holidays.
