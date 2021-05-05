Excelsior Pass can help verify your vaccination or COVID-19 test for venues

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — With more events like baseball games opening across the state, many are asking about the Excelsior Pass. It’s a free way for a person to verify their COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. There are three types of passes and they have different lengths of validity.

The COVID-19 vaccination pass is currently valid for 180 days after the pass is retrieved, and it was considered valid for just 30 days when it first rolled out. After it expires, you can get a new one from the Excelsior Pass website.

The COVID-19 PCR test pass is valid until midnight on the third day after the test is administered. After your COVID-19 PCR test pass expires, a new test is required to retrieve a new pass. The COVID-19 antigen test pass is valid for six hours after your test, and after it expires, a new test is required to retrieve a new pass.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire