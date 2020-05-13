Video Updates from Officials

Excelsior College and Pizza Hut to thank NYC police officers with pizza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–To honor National Police Week in May Pizza Hut and Excelsior College are teaming up to bring pizza to seven New York Police Department (NYPD) precincts on Thursday, May 14.

Excelsior College has partnered with the NYPD since 2016 and over 40 officers have graduated from the college.

With social distance, an in-person thank you is not possible but Excelsior College and Pizza Hut say they want the officers to know that the community is thinking about them.

James N. Baldwin, president of Excelsior College said, “Thank you to NYPD on the front lines as first responders during COVID-19 and thank you to police officers across the country.”

“It is an honor to provide meals to the heroes serving day in and day out on the front lines, and we are proud to be partnering with Excelsior College to serve the NYPD,” said Cristi Lockett, chief people officer, Pizza Hut US. 

The pizza’s will be delivered at 3 p.m. to these locations in NYC.

  • Precinct 6: 233 West 10th NY, NY
  • Precinct 45: 2877 Barkley Ave. Bronx, NY
  • Precinct 46: 2120 Ryer Ave. Bronx, NY
  • Precinct 47: 4111 Laconia Ave. Bronx, NY
  • Precinct 76: 191 Union St. Brooklyn, NY
  • Precinct 114: 34-16 Astoria Blvd. Queens, NY
  • Precinct 121: 970 Richmond Terrace Staten Island, NY

