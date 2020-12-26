Excedrin recalls 433,000 bottles of pain relievers

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– Excedrin is recalling 433,000 bottles of its over-the-counter pain relievers.

The company says the bottles may have a hole at the bottom.

Excedrin bottle with hole in the bottom

Excedrin is concerned children may access and swallow the pills.

The five affected products were sold between March and September of 2020.

So far there have been no reported injuries.

Bottles without holes can still be used.

Customers can get a refund for damaged products.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report