ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki recently traveled to eastern Europe to help with the humanitarian crisis. The governor said he applied his own experiences getting New Yorkers through Sept. 11 to aiding refugees.

Pataki described a harrowing scene on both sides of the border as he and his team quietly crept into Ukraine from Hungary. His assessment of the Russian tactics in Ukraine: “Launching these massive attacks, just indiscriminately bombing hospitals and schools and apartment complexes.”

His non-profit, Pataki Leadership Center, headed to the war-torn nation to try to stop the bloodshed and speak with citizens on the ground. He said he came away feeling that the U.S. isn’t doing enough.

“’Close the sky,'” Pataki said of a no-fly zone. “You heard that from virtually every adult Ukrainian you talked to.” Pres. Joe Biden has not committed support for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it could incite a full-scale conflict with Russia.

While in nearby Hungary, Pataki’s team gave refugees some help from the Empire State. “Greater New York Hospital Association,” he said. “They are shipping three plane-loads of medical supplies into Hungary, and we’ve lined up how they can get across the border into Ukraine.”

The three-term governor said he believes that without bold action, the situation is bound to get worse. “Not us fighting Russia,” he said, “But give [Ukraine] the equipment—surface to air missiles, drones that work at night, A-10s.”

At the border, Pataki said that Hungary was receiving at least four to five thousand refugees per day, with neighboring Poland getting even more. With Russia ramping up its attacks, it’s unclear whether refugees will have a refuge for much longer.